Six killed and over 10 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy and Donetsk oblasts on Friday

The Russians killed one civilian in Sumy Oblast and five more in Donetsk Oblast on 30 May.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: In particular, an 84-year-old woman was injured in a UAV strike on the Bilopillia hromada on 29 May and died in hospital on 30 May. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A 59-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were injured in the Khotin hromada on Friday. A 45-year-old man was injured in the Nedryhailiv hromada.

The Russians conducted over 160 attacks on 39 settlements in 16 hromadas in Sumy Oblast from the morning of 30 May to the morning of 31 May.

Meanwhile, the Russians killed five residents of Donetsk Oblast on 30 May: three in Pokrovsk and two in Bilozerske.

Another nine people in the oblast were injured.

