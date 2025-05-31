All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Sumy Oblast: Hundreds of domestic animals killed and tonnes of grain destroyed in Russian nighttime attack – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 31 May 2025, 10:21
Sumy Oblast: Hundreds of domestic animals killed and tonnes of grain destroyed in Russian nighttime attack – photo
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. All photos: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Five Russian UAVs struck a farm in one of the villages of the Romny hromada in Sumy Oblast on the night of 30-31 May. The attack set fire to farm buildings, killed hundreds of domestic animals and destroyed dozens of tonnes of grain. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: One of the drones also hit a car delivering bread in the Nedryhailiv hromada.

Advertisement:

The driver was injured and received medical assistance.

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast
photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians also struck agricultural businesses in the Trostianets district with two missiles and 13 UAVs.

The Russian strikes burned down the premises of the companies and some vehicles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastattackgrain
Advertisement:
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
Russia attacks Ukraine with 109 UAVs and 5 missiles overnight
Zelenskyy again reprimands Russia for absence of "memorandum"
Kremlin staged drone attack on Putin's helicopter
Zelenskyy: Russia is doing all it can to ensure next meeting yields no results
Ukraine is ready for talks, but still waits for Russia's "memorandum" – Ukraine's foreign minister
All News
Sumy Oblast
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
Six killed and over 10 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy and Donetsk oblasts on Friday
Russians conduct missile strikes on Sumy Oblast, one person injured
RECENT NEWS
13:12
Graduates in Zhytomyr Oblast spend their last school day at grave of classmate killed by Russians – photo, video
12:36
EU sees China-Russia threat as greatest challenge in world – Bloomberg
12:32
Sumy Oblast's border area becomes main focus of Russian attacks – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
12:07
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring three people
11:44
Russian hackers target Greek company
11:18
Ukrainian paratroopers release footage showing capture of Russian soldiers
10:39
Lithuania does not expect significant results from Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
10:21
Sumy Oblast: Hundreds of domestic animals killed and tonnes of grain destroyed in Russian nighttime attack – photo
09:48
The Guardian: UK's strategic review will point to "immediate and pressing" threat from Russia
09:27
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: