Sumy Oblast: Hundreds of domestic animals killed and tonnes of grain destroyed in Russian nighttime attack – photo

Five Russian UAVs struck a farm in one of the villages of the Romny hromada in Sumy Oblast on the night of 30-31 May. The attack set fire to farm buildings, killed hundreds of domestic animals and destroyed dozens of tonnes of grain. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: One of the drones also hit a car delivering bread in the Nedryhailiv hromada.

The driver was injured and received medical assistance.

The Russians also struck agricultural businesses in the Trostianets district with two missiles and 13 UAVs.

The Russian strikes burned down the premises of the companies and some vehicles.

