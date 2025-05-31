All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's national team to boycott World Esports Championships 2025 in several disciplines due to Belarus' participation

Mykola DendakSaturday, 31 May 2025, 13:26
Ukraine's national team to boycott World Esports Championships 2025 in several disciplines due to Belarus' participation
Ukraine's national team. Photo: TNL

Ukraine has refused to participate in the IESF WEC 2025 esports tournament in Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (women) and PUBG Mobile.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company; Ukrainian Esports Federation

Details: The reason for the boycott was the admission of the Belarusian national team to the tournament in these disciplines. The International Esports Federation gave permission to participate.

Advertisement:

The source also notes that the Ukrainian national team in Counter-Strike 2 will take part in the competition, as the Belarusian team did not qualify for the World Championships in this sport.

"We deeply regret having to take this step, but we remain committed to the values we defend both in the international arena and within the national space," the statement said.

For reference: The Ukrainian national team in Counter-Strike 2 will be fully represented by the Ukrainian organisation TNL. The team won 100% of the qualifiers.

The World Esports Championship 2025 will take place over seven weeks in Kosovo. The tournament will start in July and end at the end of August.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sportBelarus
Advertisement:
Kyiv mayor accuses Zelenskyy of authoritarianism amid corruption scandal
Telegraph: Europe to focus on long-term defence of Ukraine if Trump withdraws
Sumy Oblast: Hundreds of domestic animals killed and tonnes of grain destroyed in Russian nighttime attack – photo
The Guardian: UK's strategic review will point to "immediate and pressing" threat from Russia
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
Russia attacks Ukraine with 109 UAVs and 5 missiles overnight
All News
sport
Reuters: Russian ice hockey team excluded from 2026 Olympics – IOC
International Fencing Federation allows Russian and Belarusians to compete in teams as neutrals
Ukraine wins silver in mixed team event at Diving World Cup Super Final
RECENT NEWS
16:52
One killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast
16:02
Kyiv mayor accuses Zelenskyy of authoritarianism amid corruption scandal
15:52
EU condemns Georgia's foreign agents law as threat to democracy
15:50
Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi wins bronze at European Championships
14:51
updatedRussians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring seven people
14:26
Kremlin launches digital rouble to control Russians – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
13:31
Telegraph: Europe to focus on long-term defence of Ukraine if Trump withdraws
13:26
Ukraine's national team to boycott World Esports Championships 2025 in several disciplines due to Belarus' participation
13:12
Graduates in Zhytomyr Oblast spend their last school day at grave of classmate killed by Russians – photo, video
12:36
EU sees China-Russia threat as greatest challenge in world – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: