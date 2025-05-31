Ukraine's national team to boycott World Esports Championships 2025 in several disciplines due to Belarus' participation

Ukraine has refused to participate in the IESF WEC 2025 esports tournament in Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (women) and PUBG Mobile.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company; Ukrainian Esports Federation

Details: The reason for the boycott was the admission of the Belarusian national team to the tournament in these disciplines. The International Esports Federation gave permission to participate.

Advertisement:

The source also notes that the Ukrainian national team in Counter-Strike 2 will take part in the competition, as the Belarusian team did not qualify for the World Championships in this sport.

"We deeply regret having to take this step, but we remain committed to the values we defend both in the international arena and within the national space," the statement said.

For reference: The Ukrainian national team in Counter-Strike 2 will be fully represented by the Ukrainian organisation TNL. The team won 100% of the qualifiers.

The World Esports Championship 2025 will take place over seven weeks in Kosovo. The tournament will start in July and end at the end of August.



Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!