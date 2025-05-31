All Sections
Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi wins bronze at European Championships

Mykola DendakSaturday, 31 May 2025, 15:50
Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi wins bronze at European Championships
Nazar Chepurnyi. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi has won a bronze medal in the vault at the 2025 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Chepurnyi secured third place with a score of 14.583 points, earning Ukraine’s first medal of the tournament.

Artur Davtyan of Armenia won gold and Jake Jarman of the United Kingdom took silver.

Chepurnyi won bronze in the vault at the European Championships for the second consecutive year. He narrowly missed a medal in the floor exercise, finishing fourth.

