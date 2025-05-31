Two injured in Russian bomb strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Saturday, 31 May 2025, 21:18
Russian forces have targeted the village of Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Fedorov: "As a result of a guided aerial bomb strike on the village of Verkhnia Tersa, a house has been destroyed, a fire has broken out and nearby buildings have been damaged.
A 53-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been injured. They received medical attention at the scene."
