Ukrainian air defence downs 69 out of 165 Russian drones, 80 go off radar

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 165 attack UAVs and decoy drones on the night of 3-4 May. Ukrainian air defence shot down 69 drones, while 80 more disappeared from radar without causing adverse effects.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Shahed-type attack UAVs were confirmed destroyed over the east, north, south and central parts of the country.

Advertisement:

The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!