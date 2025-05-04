All Sections
Ukrainian air defence downs 69 out of 165 Russian drones, 80 go off radar

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 May 2025, 09:20

A total of 69 UAVs were downed. Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 165 attack UAVs and decoy drones on the night of 3-4 May. Ukrainian air defence shot down 69 drones, while 80 more disappeared from radar without causing adverse effects.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Shahed-type attack UAVs were confirmed destroyed over the east, north, south and central parts of the country.

The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts.


