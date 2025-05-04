Photo reveals Ukrainian sea drone that downed Russian Su-30 fighter

The first image of the Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessel (USV) that shot down a Russian Su-30 fighter jet over the Black Sea has been posted by Naval News, a military news platform focused on global naval developments. The vessel was identified as a new Magura V7 drone, equipped with two US-supplied AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles. This marks the first time in history that a surface drone has successfully brought down a combat aircraft.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Magura V7 is an upgraded version of the previously used Magura V5, which had been deployed in attacks on Russian naval targets. The V7 is approximately 8 metres long—compared to the 5.5 metres of the V5—and features enhanced design modifications that enable it to operate in rough sea conditions. The drone is equipped with advanced communication antennas and navigation sensors to maintain control over extended distances.

Two AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles are mounted on special launch rails on the drone and are believed to be capable of being elevated for launch. These missiles reportedly have a maximum range of up to 10 km. Last year, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence stated that Magura drones also use Soviet-era R-73 air-to-air missiles with infrared homing systems.

This successful engagement shows that the Magura V7 is not only effective in naval warfare but has now become a serious aerial threat to Russian forces, marking a new chapter in drone-based combat.

