Czech president: We are discussing artillery shell supplies to Ukraine for 2026

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 May 2025, 19:14
President of Czechia Petr Pavel has announced that discussions are already in progress regarding the delivery of artillery shells to Ukraine in 2026, as part of the Czech-led ammunition initiative.

Source: Pavel during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Prague on Sunday 4 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Czech president confirmed that this year, within the framework of the Czech initiative, Ukraine is expected to receive 1.8 million artillery shells.

"At the same time, we are already discussing ammunition deliveries for next year. We cannot rely on peace being achieved this year," Pavel said.

He added that if the fighting can be stopped, Ukraine will be able to use these shells to replenish its reserves.

"I am convinced that the artillery initiative and the ability to deliver a sufficient number of shells to Ukraine is one of the factors that can force Russia to realise that continuing this war makes no sense," the Czech president added.

Background: 

  • President Zelenskyy arrived in Czechia on Sunday for an official visit.
  • Following his meeting with Pavel, he announced that Ukraine and Czechia are working on creating a joint Ukrainian-Czech F-16 training school.

