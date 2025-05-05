Kursk operation has achieved most of its objectives in nine months – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast, ongoing for nine months, has achieved most of its objectives and the buffer zone established by Ukrainian forces remains relevant.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "This [Kursk] operation, which has been underway for nine months, has achieved most of its objectives. Thanks to our active operations in Kursk Oblast, we prevented the Russians from launching an offensive campaign in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. The buffer zone established by Ukraine’s defence forces in the border areas remains relevant today."

Advertisement:

Details: The commander-in-chief stated that a numerically superior opponent can only be defeated through unconventional actions. "The Kursk operation was exactly that. It came as a surprise to the Russians. Ukraine has shown that it is capable of counterattacking, striking and pushing the Russians back, including on their own territory," Syrskyi said.

He noted that this success was made possible thanks to specific military units and soldiers.

Syrskyi said that during his working visit, he presented awards to servicemen who distinguished themselves in the Kursk operation.

Advertisement:

He named the 225th Separate Assault Regiment as one of the units that performed its tasks in Kursk Oblast with quality and efficiency. "And now, when we talk about successful active defence in northern Ukraine and the border areas of Russia, that’s primarily about the 225th," Syrskyi added.

Background:

On 26 April, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was informed that the last settlement in Kursk Oblast, Gornal, had been "liberated from Ukrainian forces".

Ukraine’s General Staff stressed that statements by Russian senior leadership claiming the fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast had ended do not reflect reality.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian troops continue to conduct active defensive operations in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!