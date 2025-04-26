Putin received report on alleged completion of operation to liberate Kursk Oblast – map

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has received a report that the last settlement in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast, Gornal, has been "liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces" on 26 April.

Source: meeting between Putin and Army General Valery Gerasimov, Russian Chief of the General Staff

Details: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Gerasimov reported to Putin "on the completion of the operation to liberate Kursk Oblast from Ukrainian neo-Nazis".

"The complete defeat of the enemy in Kursk Oblast bordering [Ukraine] brings the defeat of the neo-Nazi regime closer," Putin said.

Details: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine control a large part of Kursk Oblast as of the morning of 26 April.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians in Kursk Oblast. Russia carried out 28 air strikes on this front, dropping 37 guided aerial bombs, and made 370 attacks, 9 of which were carried out from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). Ukrainian troops stopped 30 assault actions of the Russians.

Gornal, the Kursk front, 26 April. Liberated Ukrainian territories are marked in green, Russian territories held by Ukrainian forces in blue, and Russian territory where fighting is ongoing in grey. Screenshot: DeepStateMap as of 26 April 2025

