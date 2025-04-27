Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues active defensive operations in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukrainian forces continue active defensive operations in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), following a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On many fronts, the situation remains difficult. By midday alone, there have already been nearly 70 Russian assaults on our positions. Fighting continues. The occupier continues its offensive attempts.…

The largest number of combat engagements take place on the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Lyman and Kursk fronts.

Our forces continue active defensive operations in designated areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the situation at the front and the actual activity of the Russian forces prove that the existing global pressure on Russia is insufficient to end the war.

"More tangible pressure on Russia is needed to create more opportunities for real diplomacy. I thank everyone in the world who stands with Ukraine," he wrote.

Background:

On 26 April, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was informed that the last settlement in Kursk Oblast, Gornal, had allegedly been "liberated from Ukrainian forces".

Ukraine’s General Staff stressed that the claims by senior Russian officials about the end of fighting in Kursk Oblast do not correspond to reality.

