Ukraine denies Putin's claim of victory in Kursk Oblast, says defence continues

Reports indicating that hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast have ended are untrue, the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff has stated.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Quote: "The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue their defensive operation in designated areas of Kursk Oblast. The operational situation remains difficult, but our units are holding their positions and carrying out their assigned tasks, inflicting effective fire on the enemy with all types of weapons and employing active defence tactics.

Five enemy assaults have been repelled in the Kursk operational area since the beginning of the day, with another engagement currently underway."

Details: Ukraine's General Staff has stated that there is no threat of encirclement for Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian forces have described Russian claims in this regard as "a propaganda trick and wishful thinking".

In addition, Ukrainian troops continue to conduct active operations in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Background: On 26 April, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin received a report that Russian forces had "expelled Ukrainian troops from Gornal", the last settlement held by Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast.

