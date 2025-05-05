Russians have once again refused to hold military parade in occupied Sevastopol on 9 May

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called governor of the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol in Crimea, has stated that the military parade on 9 May will not take place and that this has been agreed upon with the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Razvozhayev: "There will be no victory parade this year."

Details: Razvozhayev said that the decision on this issue had been agreed upon with the Russian Ministry of Defence. The organisers will know the schedule of all events for 9 May, but it will not be published "for obvious reasons".

The Russians are planning to lay flowers and hold festive concerts in all municipalities, as well as an online Immortal Regiment march [a commemorative event held annually on 9 May in Russia to honour the memory of those who fought in World War II. Participants carry photographs of their relatives who served in the war, often marching in large processions. It began in 2012 – ed.].

The Russians have not held military parades in Sevastopol on 9 May since 2023 "for security reasons".

Background: The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that on the night of 1-2 May, Russian air defence supposedly destroyed 121 Ukrainian drones over the territory of occupied Crimea and several regions of the Russian Federation. Telegram channels reported explosions in a number of settlements in Crimea.

