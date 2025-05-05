All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians have once again refused to hold military parade in occupied Sevastopol on 9 May

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 5 May 2025, 12:27
Russians have once again refused to hold military parade in occupied Sevastopol on 9 May
Crimea. Photo: Getty Images

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called governor of the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol in Crimea, has stated that the military parade on 9 May will not take place and that this has been agreed upon with the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Razvozhayev: "There will be no victory parade this year."

Advertisement:

Details: Razvozhayev said that the decision on this issue had been agreed upon with the Russian Ministry of Defence. The organisers will know the schedule of all events for 9 May, but it will not be published "for obvious reasons".

The Russians are planning to lay flowers and hold festive concerts in all municipalities, as well as an online Immortal Regiment march [a commemorative event held annually on 9 May in Russia to honour the memory of those who fought in World War II. Participants carry photographs of their relatives who served in the war, often marching in large processions. It began in 2012 – ed.].

The Russians have not held military parades in Sevastopol on 9 May since 2023 "for security reasons".

Advertisement:

Background: The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that on the night of 1-2 May, Russian air defence supposedly destroyed 121 Ukrainian drones over the territory of occupied Crimea and several regions of the Russian Federation. Telegram channels reported explosions in a number of settlements in Crimea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CrimeaRusso-Ukrainian waroccupation
Advertisement:
Kursk operation has achieved most of its objectives in nine months – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Romanian presidential election: Russian hackers attack government websites
EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to persuade Putin to make peace – European commissioner
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade
All News
Crimea
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian aircraft in one day
Russia closes Crimean Bridge to traffic
Drones took off from uncrewed surface vessels: details of nighttime attack on Crimea revealed
RECENT NEWS
14:25
Russia's Arctic gas fleet drops Panama flag
14:19
Sumy Oblast authorities urge residents of two border towns to evacuate immediately
14:09
Acting US chargé d'affaires arrives in Kyiv
14:01
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade releases video showing hybrid air defence system – photos
13:37
Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast with artillery, killing one
13:22
Zelenskyy begins talks with Czech PM Fiala in Prague
13:16
Putin's spokesperson says meeting with Trump is necessary
13:06
EXPLAINERWhy Poland’s largest opposition party could disappear and what that would mean
13:04
Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia responds to PM Fico's accusations against Zelenskyy
12:34
EU may extend trade visa-free regime for steel and iron from Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: