Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade releases video showing hybrid air defence system – photos

The 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released a video showing the Dragon H73 mobile anti-aircraft missile system, which combines Soviet R-73 missiles with American HMMWV vehicles.

Details: "This mobile fire system, built on the chassis of the first HMMWV, is designed to strike both tactical aircraft and large drones like Orlan or Shahed. We use it all the time, as the system is capable of operating both during the day and at night," said the commander of the Dragon H73 system, who goes by the alias Shaman.

The Dragon H73 is equipped with a module carrying two Soviet R-73 air-to-air missiles.

These missiles were developed by the Soviet Union in the 1980s for launch from fighter jets, but over the past decades various countries have adapted them for launch from land or sea-based platforms as part of air defence systems.

This is not the first time Ukraine has used these missiles in a surface-to-air role. For example, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine integrated R-73s onto Magura V5 uncrewed surface vessels, which were used to shoot down two Russian Mi-8 helicopters in December 2024.

Also in 2024, the Come Back Alive charity foundation integrated these missiles into the Soviet Osa anti-aircraft missile system, investing UAH 14 million (about US$336,496) into the modernisation.

The UK Gravehawk air defence system, developed specifically for Ukraine, also operates using R-73 missiles.

The R-73 remains in service in several dozen countries worldwide, making it potentially available on the global market as well as from Ukraine’s own stockpiles. Even before the full-scale war began, Ukrainian companies had announced their capability to repair and modernise these missiles.

