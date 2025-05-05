"The goal is to make them hate Ukraine": Russians intensify militarisation of children in occupied Zaporizhzhia

The Russians are intensifying the militarisation of children and increasing funding for propaganda organisations in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: "If earlier the enemy's goal was to make people love Russia, now it is to make them hate Ukraine," Fedorov said.

Advertisement:

He stated that the Russians are doing everything to achieve this goal. In particular, they have increased funding for propagandistic militarised organisations such as Yunarmiya (Young Army) and Voyin (Warrior).

This year, the Russians plan to allocate billions of roubles for these organisations. Fedorov noted that this is "two or even three times" more than in 2024.

He also added that the Russians are constructing a network of so-called "military-patriotic" centres where children are trained in military strategy and tactics. One such centre is already being launched in the occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

In addition, the Russians are strengthening the Movement of the First initiative by involving children in political life.

The number of specialised cadet classes in schools is also increasing. Their pupils are expected to join the security forces after leaving the school.

"Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories are having their psyches broken so that in 5-10 years, Russia will have an army ready to kill anyone on the Kremlin’s orders," Fedorov said.

Background: Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets previously reported that last year, around 1,000 children from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast were recruited into the militarised propaganda movement Yunarmiya.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!