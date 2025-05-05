Zelenskyy announces plans to create unity hubs for Ukrainians in Czechia and other countries

Ukraine and Czechia have signed an agreement to establish a unity centre for Ukrainians in Czechia – the second such centre in Europe aimed at maintaining the connection between Ukrainians abroad and their homeland, as well as encouraging their return. More centres are planned in other countries.

Details: The agreement was signed live on air before the joint press conference of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague.

The document on the establishment of the national unity centre or unity hub in Czechia was signed by Ukraine’s Minister for National Unity Oleksii Chernyshov and Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan.

At the press conference, Zelenskyy said such centres would be opened "in many countries where there is a significant Ukrainian presence".

He specifically named Germany – where the process has already started – Czechia, Spain, Poland and possibly the United Kingdom.

"This is ongoing work. I only understand when it started – I don’t know when it will end, or how many hubs we’ll need to avoid losing contact with Ukrainians abroad," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that these centres would offer legal consultations and help Ukrainians "find their place" in Ukraine – particularly with employment opportunities. Zelenskyy expressed hope that many Ukrainians would return home after the active phase of the war ends.

For his part, Petr Fiala noted that 160,000 Ukrainian citizens are currently working in Czechia.

The first reports of plans to establish such a centre in Czechia appeared in winter 2025.

