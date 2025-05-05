All Sections
Orbán: Zelenskyy's expectations of "Ukraine-friendly" government in Hungary won't be met

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 5 May 2025, 19:09
Viktor Orbán. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said during a parliamentary session that Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to see a "Ukraine-friendly" government in Hungary, but this will not happen.

Source: European Pravda, citing Orbán’s words as quoted by Zoltan Kovacs, a spokesman for the Hungarian government

Details: The Hungarian PM said during a parliamentary debate that Ukraine has agreed with Brussels on "accelerated EU accession" and now expects Hungary to ratify it.

"Zelenskyy wants a Ukraine-friendly government in Hungary. Those who are agents of Brussels are also friends of Zelenskyy," Orbán said.

Orbán added that these expectations will not be met.

"There will never be a situation where Kyiv or Brussels dictates how Hungarians exercise their rightful sovereignty," Orbán said, repeating his frequent claim that Ukraine's accession to the EU would lead to Hungary's bankruptcy.

Orbán has also called on Hungarians to express their opinion on Ukraine's EU accession during the "Voks 2025 vote".

Background:

  • The Ukrainian government and the European Commission had ambitious plans for the pace of accession negotiations in 2025, but the Hungarian veto stood in the way.
  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó claimed that Zelenskyy "has to come to terms with the fact that Hungarians have every right to express their opinion on Ukraine’s fast-track EU accession".
  • On 4 May, Zelenskyy and Orbán made mutually critical statements on the issue.

