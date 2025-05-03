All Sections
Hungarian foreign minister responds to Zelenskyy's criticism of EU accession veto

Iryna Kutielieva, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 May 2025, 19:38
Szijjártó Péter. Photo: Facebook

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has pushed back against remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently criticised Budapest’s stance in blocking Ukraine’s European Union accession.

Source: European Pravda, citing Peter Szijjártó on Facebook

Details: Szijjártó commented on Zelenskyy's statement that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is dragging Ukraine into the elections in Hungary and doing "very dangerous things" by blocking Ukraine's path to the EU.

According to Szijjártó, Zelenskyy "has to come to terms with the fact that Hungarians have every right to express their opinion on Ukraine’s fast-track EU accession".

Quote from Szijjártó: "The fact remains: Ukraine wants to join an association that we are members of, and not vice versa... Therefore, Kyiv should choose the appropriate tone."

Background:

  • Ukraine's leadership and the European Commission had ambitious plans for the pace of accession negotiations in 2025, but the Hungarian veto has prevented them from proceeding.
  • On 29 April, Ukraine and Hungary agreed to hold regular consultations in Budapest to unblock the accession negotiations.
  • Budapest organised a poll consulting Hungarians on their views on Ukraine's EU accession, and Viktor Orbán publicly voted against it.

