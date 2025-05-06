Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos

Ukrainian servicemen brought back to Ukraine. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine has brought back 205 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity on Infantry Day.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X(Twitter); Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram

Quote: "Today, Ukraine has brought back 205 warriors. Young and older men from almost all types and branches of the Armed Forces. Defenders of Mariupol and the entire front line.

They have been scattered across many Russian regions, imprisoned within a system whose only purpose was to torment them and destroy their humanity."

Ukrainian servicemen brought back to Ukraine. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that this time the released servicemen include members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Navy, Air Force, Air Assault Forces, Territorial Defence Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Three Ukrainian officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants are returning home.

The freed servicemen had been defending Ukraine on the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts, in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Kyiv oblasts, as well as those from the Mariupol garrison.

The prisoner swap, which took place on 6 May, is the fifth this year and the 64th since the start of the full-scale invasion. In total, within the framework of negotiations and exchanges since March 2022, the Coordination Headquarters has brought back 4,757 Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity.

