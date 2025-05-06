All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 6 May 2025, 15:31
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Ukrainian servicemen brought back to Ukraine. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine has brought back 205 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity on Infantry Day.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X(Twitter); Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram

Quote: "Today, Ukraine has brought back 205 warriors. Young and older men from almost all types and branches of the Armed Forces. Defenders of Mariupol and the entire front line.

Advertisement:

They have been scattered across many Russian regions, imprisoned within a system whose only purpose was to torment them and destroy their humanity."

 
Ukrainian servicemen brought back to Ukraine.
Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that this time the released servicemen include members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Navy, Air Force, Air Assault Forces, Territorial Defence Forces, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

 
Ukrainian servicemen brought back to Ukraine.
Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Advertisement:

Three Ukrainian officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants are returning home.

The freed servicemen had been defending Ukraine on the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts, in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Kyiv oblasts, as well as those from the Mariupol garrison.

The prisoner swap, which took place on 6 May, is the fifth this year and the 64th since the start of the full-scale invasion. In total, within the framework of negotiations and exchanges since March 2022, the Coordination Headquarters has brought back 4,757 Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

prisonerswar
Advertisement:
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Reuters: Pentagon chief halted military aid to Ukraine without White House approval
Poland says Russia attempting to interfere in presidential election
All News
prisoners
EU ambassador calls death of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna one of Russia's most heinous war crimes
OSCE condemns Russia's murder of Ukrainian journalist Vikoriia Roshchyna
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
RECENT NEWS
17:19
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
17:13
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
17:00
OECD Secretary General says Ukraine made significant progress in fighting corruption
16:45
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
16:25
Restart of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russia could trigger disaster, nuclear energy official warns
15:51
EXPLAINERWhy the EU lets Moldova overtake Ukraine on the path to membership
15:31
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
14:56
Ukrainian paramedic and former POW Taira to release first poetry collection written after captivity
14:20
Russians shell village in Kherson Oblast with artillery, killing woman
14:05
Russia uses videos of Ukrainian POWs to fuel disinformation campaign; Ukrainian collaborators arrested
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: