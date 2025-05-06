Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal

A critical minerals deal between Ukraine and the United States has been ratified by the Ukrainian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee.

Source: Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak

Details: Zhelezniak noted that the committee's decision included a key provision:

Any additional arrangements on establishing the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund shall not contradict this Agreement.

This Agreement is valid throughout the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

He added that 11 committee members voted in favour, one abstained and two were absent.

Zhelezniak also noted that a full parliamentary vote on ratification is set for 8 May.

Background:

On 1 May, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed the minerals deal.

On 2 May, the Ukrainian government submitted the Kyiv-Washington agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund to parliament for ratification.

On the same day, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed hope that parliament would ratify the minerals agreement with the US by 8 May.

