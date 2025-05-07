All Sections
Russian ballistic missile and 28 drones attack Kyiv: Ukraine downs missile and 12 drones, others escape or go off radar

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 May 2025, 08:41
Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces attacked Kyiv with a ballistic missile and 28 drones on the night of 6–7 May. Ukrainian air defences shot down one missile and 12 drones, while three drones went off radar and ten left the capital’s airspace.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "One ballistic target and 28 Russian drones have been detected in the airspace of the capital and its suburbs since the beginning of the day. Air defence units successfully intercepted the enemy ballistic target... 11 enemy drones have been confirmed as shot down. Ten of them exited [Kyiv’s] airspace, and three disappeared from radar."

Details: Ukrainian authorities noted that the debris from the downed missile had fallen in the Solomianskyi district, damaging non-residential infrastructure. The fire was quickly extinguished on the spot, but one person was injured.

"If you come across debris from a downed enemy drone, do not approach it – call 101 immediately," the Kyiv City Military Administration stated, referring to the emergency police number in Ukraine.

Background: On the morning of 7 May, it was reported that two people had been killed and eight injured, including four children, in a Russian attack on Kyiv.

