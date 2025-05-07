All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill 4 and wound 10 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 May 2025, 09:21
Russians kill 4 and wound 10 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
Aftermath of Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast. Stock photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces killed four and wounded ten more civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 6 May.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast on 6 May – in Kramatorsk, Poltavka, Yablunivka and Sofiivka. Another 10 people were wounded during the day."

Advertisement:

Details: Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have killed at least 3,196 civilians and injured at least 7,065 in Donetsk Oblast.

Filashkin emphasised that these figures do not include those killed in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Background: On the morning of 6 May, Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast seven times, killing one person and injuring two others.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
UpdatedTwo people killed and eight injured, including four children, in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
India launches missile strikes on targets in Pakistan
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians hit car and motorcycle with drones in Donetsk Oblast: eight injured, including two children
Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast with artillery, killing one
Russian drone attacks car between Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
11:42
European Commission insists that it will open all clusters of accession talks with Ukraine in 2025
11:01
Family who took in 10 cats killed in Russian attack on Kyiv: one cat found alive with burns – video
10:46
Von der Leyen calls EU membership "strongest security guarantee" for Ukraine
10:39
How Russia put Ukrainians on a conveyor belt of torture – and who is to blame
10:32
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
10:31
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
10:00
updatedFire starts in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack: 18 cars damaged – photos
09:52
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
09:21
Russians kill 4 and wound 10 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:44
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: