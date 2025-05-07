Russians kill 4 and wound 10 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day

Russian forces killed four and wounded ten more civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 6 May.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast on 6 May – in Kramatorsk, Poltavka, Yablunivka and Sofiivka. Another 10 people were wounded during the day."

Advertisement:

Details: Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have killed at least 3,196 civilians and injured at least 7,065 in Donetsk Oblast.

Filashkin emphasised that these figures do not include those killed in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Background: On the morning of 6 May, Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast seven times, killing one person and injuring two others.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!