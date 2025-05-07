All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 7 May 2025, 10:32
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
The flag of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

A poll has shown that 47% of Ukrainians, as of early May, have fairly positive expectations regarding the signing of a US critical minerals deal.

Source: the poll, conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

Details: The survey also found that 22% of respondents anticipate negative consequences from the deal, 19% believe it will have no impact on Ukraine, and 12% were undecided.

Advertisement:

Sociologists noted that the current balance of positive and negative expectations stands at +25%, indicating that positive views prevail.

 

In terms of regions, there are slightly fewer positive expectations in Ukraine's east and west, although in both cases, the share of those with negative expectations does not exceed a quarter, and the balance of positive and negative expectations remains positive (given the rather small sample size in each region).

 

For reference: The KIIS survey was conducted on 2 May by telephone, using a nationwide sample of adults residing in government-controlled areas of Ukraine. A last-minute addition to the survey included a question about the perceived impact of the agreement.

Advertisement:

The field phase of the survey is set to continue until mid-May 2025, but as of 6 May, 561 interviews have been conducted. This sample size is sufficient to draw preliminary conclusions, with a margin of error of 5.4% at a 95% confidence level and a design effect of 1.3. According to KIIS, the final results are unlikely to differ significantly.

Background:

  • On 1 May, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed the minerals deal.
  • On 2 May, the Ukrainian government submitted the Kyiv-Washington agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund to parliament for ratification.
  • On the same day, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed hope that parliament would ratify the minerals agreement with the US by 8 May.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraine
Advertisement:
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
UpdatedTwo people killed and eight injured, including four children, in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
India launches missile strikes on targets in Pakistan
All News
USA
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
Reuters: Pentagon chief halted military aid to Ukraine without White House approval
RECENT NEWS
11:42
European Commission insists that it will open all clusters of accession talks with Ukraine in 2025
11:01
Family who took in 10 cats killed in Russian attack on Kyiv: one cat found alive with burns
10:46
Von der Leyen calls EU membership "strongest security guarantee" for Ukraine
10:39
How Russia put Ukrainians on a conveyor belt of torture – and who is to blame
10:32
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
10:31
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
10:00
updatedFire starts in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack: 18 cars damaged – photos
09:52
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
09:21
Russians kill 4 and wound 10 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:44
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: