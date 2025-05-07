All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Commission insists that it will open all clusters of accession talks with Ukraine in 2025

Tetyana Vysotska, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 7 May 2025, 11:42
European Commission insists that it will open all clusters of accession talks with Ukraine in 2025
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The European Commission is working to open all negotiation clusters during Ukraine's EU accession talks in 2025.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen said that the European Commission is working to open negotiation clusters with Ukraine and hopes that all clusters will be open in 2025.

Advertisement:

"We are working hard with Ukraine to open the first cluster of accession talks and to open all clusters in 2025," she said. 

Von der Leyen added that "peace and European integration have always gone hand-in-hand" in the history of Europe. 

"Let’s bring Ukraine inside our Union. Let’s walk the path of peace together. Slava Ukraini, long live Europe!" she stated.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, von der Leyen also stated that she considers Ukraine's membership in the EU to be the strongest security guarantee.
  • The Ukrainian leadership and the European Commission had ambitious plans for the pace of negotiations on accession in 2025, but Hungary's veto blocked them.
  • Budapest organised a consultative poll on Ukraine's accession to the EU – Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán has already publicly voted against it.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

European CommissionEUEuropean integration
Advertisement:
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
UpdatedTwo people killed and eight injured, including four children, in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
India launches missile strikes on targets in Pakistan
All News
European Commission
European Commission confirms it will not extend "trade visa-free regime" for Ukraine
EU allocates almost €1bn for defence, with some orders to be made in Ukraine
Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss Ukraine's steps towards EU accession – video
RECENT NEWS
11:42
European Commission insists that it will open all clusters of accession talks with Ukraine in 2025
11:01
Family who took in 10 cats killed in Russian attack on Kyiv: one cat found alive with burns
10:46
Von der Leyen calls EU membership "strongest security guarantee" for Ukraine
10:39
How Russia put Ukrainians on a conveyor belt of torture – and who is to blame
10:32
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
10:31
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
10:00
updatedFire starts in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack: 18 cars damaged – photos
09:52
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
09:21
Russians kill 4 and wound 10 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:44
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: