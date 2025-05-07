US to finance Ukrainian weapons production for US$764 million

The official website of the ZBROYARI initiative, the Manufacturing Freedom initiative, mentioned the US investment in purchasing Ukrainian arms. This initiative collects information on all donations from Western partners for the purchase of products from Ukrainian defence plants.

Details: The announcement of a US$764 million investment by the United States in purchasing Ukrainian weapons appeared in March, without an accompanying press release. The source of the Oboronka publication, which is involved in the ZBROYARI initiative, said that such agreements with the Americans do exist and relate to long-range weapons in particular.

Thanks to the involvement of all key government agencies and armed associations in raising funds from Western partners for domestic defence, more than US$1.5 billion was raised for contracting Ukrainian plants in 2024 alone. Denmark became the first sponsor, but now the initiative involves nine countries that invest either their own funds or income from frozen Russian assets.

Earlier, Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, said the EU could double its military aid to Ukraine in 2025 by placing a large order with our factories, which produce weapons at half the cost of Western defence corporations.

