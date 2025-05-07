Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia

The debris of the destroyed UAV. Stock photo: Ukraine's Border Guard Service

Russia launched 5 ballistic missiles and 187 drones on Ukraine on the night of 6 May and the morning of 7 May. Ukrainian air defence systems destroyed 2 ballistic missiles and 81 Russian drones, while 64 decoy drones went off radar.

Source: press service of the Air Force Command on social media

Details: From 20:30 on 6 May to 13:30 on 7 May, Russian forces launched five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the directions of Russia's Kursk, Taganrog and Bryansk, conducting several waves of drone attacks, which involved 187 strike UAVs and decoy drones launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the city of Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea.

As of 14:30, the downing of two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 81 Shahed-type strike drones (and other UAVs) was confirmed over eastern, northern, southern and central parts of Ukraine.

Another 64 decoy drone disappeared from radar without causing any adverse effects.

The Russian attack affected Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the aerial assault using fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire teams.

