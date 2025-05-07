All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 7 May 2025, 15:13
Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia
The debris of the destroyed UAV. Stock photo: Ukraine's Border Guard Service

Russia launched 5 ballistic missiles and 187 drones on Ukraine on the night of 6 May and the morning of 7 May. Ukrainian air defence systems destroyed 2 ballistic missiles and 81 Russian drones, while 64 decoy drones went off radar.

Source: press service of the Air Force Command on social media

Details: From 20:30 on 6 May to 13:30 on 7 May, Russian forces launched five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the directions of Russia's Kursk, Taganrog and Bryansk, conducting several waves of drone attacks, which involved 187 strike UAVs and decoy drones launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the city of Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

As of 14:30, the downing of two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 81 Shahed-type strike drones (and other UAVs) was confirmed over eastern, northern, southern and central parts of Ukraine.

Another 64 decoy drone disappeared from radar without causing any adverse effects.

The Russian attack affected Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the aerial assault using fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire teams.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

missile strikeRussiaUkraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia
Suspect in execution of Ukrainian POWs receives ministerial post in Russia's North Ossetia – photos
Ukrainian intelligence troops destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition load – video
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
All News
missile strike
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
Russian ballistic missile and 28 drones attack Kyiv: Ukraine downs missile and 12 drones, others escape or go off radar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 2 Iskander ballistic missiles and 116 UAVs overnight
RECENT NEWS
18:38
Serbian president reaches Moscow, albeit not without trouble – photo
18:05
Vance reveals further US plans to end Russo-Ukrainian war
17:56
Ukraine urges India and Pakistan to show restraint
17:42
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
17:27
Bank transfers cut off for Moscow residents in preparation for 9 May parade
17:23
Wreckage from Russian UAV falls on Kyiv school grounds
17:23
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president pardons 42 political prisoners ahead of Victory Day
16:49
Estonia to block airspace for leaders heading to Victory Day parade in Moscow
16:48
EXPLAINERWhat challenges did voting for Merz reveal and could it affect support for Ukraine?
15:59
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: