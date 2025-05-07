Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia

Long-range drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck two defence industry plants deep inside Russian territory on the night of 6–7 May.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in Ukraine’s defence forces

Details: The targets included the Bazalt plant, Russia’s main defence company for producing arms and ammunition for all branches of the Russian army, located in the town of Krasnoarmeysk in Moscow Oblast.

According to Russian Telegram channels, local residents reported hearing at least seven explosions followed by a fire.

Another drone attack occurred at the Splav plant in the city of Tula, the only facility in Russia responsible for designing and developing multiple launch rocket systems and related munitions. The strike caused a large fire and heavy smoke at the scene.

The flight of Ukrainian drones also forced Russian authorities to implement the Kovyor (Carpet) plan in Moscow Oblast, which involves the closure of airports. This resulted in hundreds of flights being cancelled by airlines.

Quote from the source in Ukraine’s defence forces: "Unlike the Russians, who strike apartment buildings in peaceful cities, the SSU targets only military facilities that support the enemy’s armed aggression against Ukraine. Efforts to weaken Russia’s military capabilities will continue."

