Zelenskyy: Absolutely fair that Russian sky is equally unsettled today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 7 May, following numerous missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, that it is absolutely fair that the Russian sky had also been unsettled throughout the day.
Source: Zelenskyy's address
Quote: "And it is entirely fair that the Russian sky – the sky of the aggressor – is not calm either today.
Our proposal for a halt to the strikes, for a ceasefire of at least 30 days, still stands – we are not withdrawing this proposal, as it offers a real chance for diplomacy. But it is Russia that the world sees giving no answer – no response except for new strikes.
This clearly and obviously shows who is the source of this war. Russia must end its aggression – and it will have to. The only question is time. War is a loss for everyone, including the aggressor."
Details: Zelenskyy announced that sanctions against Russia for this war would be increased and that there would be news on this soon.
He also noted that he had received a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, regarding active operations by the defence forces in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.
Background:
- Russian forces attacked Kyiv with a ballistic missile and 28 drones on the night of 6-7 May. Ukrainian air defences shot down one missile and 11 drones, while three drones went off radar and ten left the capital’s airspace.
- Several Russian airlines cancelled dozens of flights due to drone attacks on Russian territory on 7 May.
- Drones attacked defence industry facilities in several Russian oblasts on the night of 6-7 May, with fires raging at the locations of the strikes.
