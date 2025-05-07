Zelenskyy: Absolutely fair that Russian sky is equally unsettled today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 7 May, following numerous missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, that it is absolutely fair that the Russian sky had also been unsettled throughout the day.

Source: Zelenskyy's address

Quote: "And it is entirely fair that the Russian sky – the sky of the aggressor – is not calm either today.

Our proposal for a halt to the strikes, for a ceasefire of at least 30 days, still stands – we are not withdrawing this proposal, as it offers a real chance for diplomacy. But it is Russia that the world sees giving no answer – no response except for new strikes.

This clearly and obviously shows who is the source of this war. Russia must end its aggression – and it will have to. The only question is time. War is a loss for everyone, including the aggressor."

Details: Zelenskyy announced that sanctions against Russia for this war would be increased and that there would be news on this soon.

He also noted that he had received a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, regarding active operations by the defence forces in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

Background:

Russian forces attacked Kyiv with a ballistic missile and 28 drones on the night of 6-7 May. Ukrainian air defences shot down one missile and 11 drones, while three drones went off radar and ten left the capital’s airspace.

Several Russian airlines cancelled dozens of flights due to drone attacks on Russian territory on 7 May.

Drones attacked defence industry facilities in several Russian oblasts on the night of 6-7 May, with fires raging at the locations of the strikes.

