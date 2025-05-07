Drones hit defence industry plants in Russia's Tula and Saransk, causing fires – photos, video

Drones attacked defence industry facilities in several Russian oblasts on the night of 6-7 May, with fires raging at the locations of the strikes. NASA fire monitoring satellites have also recorded fires at the military airfields of Shaikovka in Kaluga Oblast and Kubinka in Moscow Oblast following the drone attack.

Source: Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyaev; Artyom Zdunov, Head of the Republic of Mordovia; Astra Telegram channel

Quote from Milyaev: "Air defence forces destroyed four drones over Tula Oblast. Emergency services continue to work at the scenes… Air defence systems are on high combat readiness and are repelling the fifth wave of attacks."

Details: Zdunov only wrote that there was a "drone threat on the territory of Saransk" and that "emergency services and law enforcement agencies are working".

The Astra Telegram channel, citing local residents, reported that after the drone attack in Tula, a fire broke out near two of Russia's largest defence industry facilities, which are part of the Rostec state corporation.

In particular, smoke was seen in Tula near Shcheglovskaya Zaseka Street.

This street is home to Instrument Design Bureau JSC named after academician A.G. Shipunov, which develops high-precision guided weapons for ground forces, the navy and aerospace forces, air defence systems, rapid-fire guns, combat small arms and civilian products.

SPLAV Research and Production Association is also located on this street. It manufactures multiple-launch rocket systems, heavy flamethrower systems, ammunition for both of these and both unguided and guided missiles.

The facilities are located about a kilometre apart. It is not yet known which of them is on fire.

Smoke was also seen in Saransk (Mordovia) after the drone attack. Two fires broke out in the city, one of them in the Khimmash district.

Two fires in Saransk Photo: Astra

According to local residents, the Optic Fiber Systems plant was attacked again. A fire has broken out there.

Fire at the Optic Fiber Systems plant Photo: Astra

Another building is on fire a few kilometres away.

Fire in Saransk Photo: Astra

According to Astra, the Saransk Mechanical Plant and the Saranskkabel-Opticа plant, which may have been the target of the second attack, are located a few kilometres from the Optic Fiber Systems plant.

Пожежа у російському Саранську після атаки БпЛА. Тут розташовані кілька заводів оборонної промисловості Росії. Відео з Telegram-каналу Astra pic.twitter.com/ytm9F32bh1 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 7, 2025

According to the company's website, Optic Fiber Systems JSC is the first and only optical fibre manufacturing plant in Russia, located in Saransk.

This plant was previously attacked at the beginning of April.

Updated: The Astra Telegram channel later reported that the second facility targeted in Saransk was likely the Saranskkabel machine-building plant.

In response to the attack, classes in schools, universities and kindergartens have been cancelled across the city. Russian authorities have also prohibited the online posting of any photos, videos or information related to the aftermath of the strikes.

Later, Astra stated that NASA fire monitoring satellites had detected fires at the Shaikovka military airfield in Kaluga Oblast and the Kubinka airfield in Moscow Oblast following the drone attack.

Background: Earlier, Russian authorities claimed that air defence units had downed seven drones heading towards Moscow during the night of 6-7 May. Sheremetyevo Airport was temporarily closed due to the drone threat.

