Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on car in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 May 2025, 09:43
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on car in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
The car attacked by Russian forces. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Three women were injured in a Russian drone strike on a car in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 8 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces attacked a civilian Renault Sandero with a first-person view drone at around 07:05 on 8 May, as it was moving along the road near the village of Velyki Prokhody in the Kharkiv district. Three women aged 18, 30 and 58 have been injured."

Details: The women sustained shrapnel wounds and were taken to hospital.

 
The car attacked by Russian forces
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war)

