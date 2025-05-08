Death toll of Russian 23 April strike on bus in Marhanets increases to 10
Thursday, 8 May 2025, 12:20
A man who was wounded on 23 April during a Russian drone strike on a bus in the town of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has died in hospital, bringing the death toll from this attack to 10.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A 59-year-old man who was wounded during an enemy strike on a bus in Marhanets on 23 April has died in hospital."
Details: Lysak emphasised that the Russian attack killed 10 people.
Background: On 23 April, Russians struck a bus in Marhanets with a drone. It was reported that 9 people were killed and 49 were wounded.
