Nine people killed and 42 injured in Russian drone attack on bus in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Nine people were killed and 42 injured in Russian drone strikes on the city of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 23 April.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Quote: "The aggressor struck Marhanets with a kamikaze drone. Early reports indicate that seven people have been killed. Another six have been injured. We are confirming the information."

Advertisement:

Updated: At 08:30, Lysak added that the death toll from the Russian strike had risen to nine. Seven women and two men have been killed.

Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"The enemy attack has claimed nine lives. My condolences to the families and friends. The number of casualties is constantly growing. As of now, 30 people are known to have been injured," he reported.

Photo from telegram of Lysak

He noted that Russian forces had launched a kamikaze drone attack on a bus carrying employees of a company.

Advertisement:

Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service reported that the bus was struck by a Russian first-person view drone.

Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photos released from the scene show the vehicle's damaged roof, with multiple casualties – both dead and wounded – inside and around the bus.

Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: Around 11:30, Lysak reported that the number of people injured in the strike had risen to 42, 39 of whom have been taken to hospital.

Details: A fire also broke out at premises belonging to an agricultural business and two people were injured in the Synelnykove district due to the Russian attack.

"Two men aged 40 and 48 were injured in the Raivka hromada in the Synelnykove district as a result of a UAV attack. Both will receive outpatient treatment. A fire broke out at premises belonging to an agricultural business. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire," Lysak reported. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

He also said that the Russians had used FPV drones to attack the Nikopol district. They targeted the city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas. No people were killed or injured in these attacks.

"Air defence forces downed four enemy drones in the oblast. An air-raid warning is still in effect. Take care of your safety," Lysak concluded.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!