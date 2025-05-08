European Parliament extends trade visa-free regime for Ukrainian steel and iron for 3 years

The European Parliament has extended the trade visa-free regime – the suspension of quotas and customs duties – for Ukrainian iron and steel for three years, in view of the fact that the general autonomous trade measures for Ukrainian exports to the EU are set to expire on 6 June 2025.

Source: the text of a European Parliament legislative resolution entitled Suspending certain parts of Regulation (EU) 2015/478 as regards imports of Ukrainian products into the European Union, adopted on 8 May 2025, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The European Parliament's resolution will extend duty-free steel and iron imports from Ukraine to the EU until 5 June 2028.

"The Commission is currently working on a longer-term solution to offer economic certainty for EU-Ukraine trade," the European Parliament's press service said.

"Ukraine's steel industry is the backbone of the Ukrainian economy," said Karin Karlsbro, MEP from Sweden (Renew group), rapporteur of the European Parliament. "It continues to deliver, despite many workers having left the steel plants to fight on the front lines and factories being subjected to severe attacks by Russia."

The resolution has been adopted with 354 votes in favour, 147 against and 53 abstentions.

The legislative resolution will enter into force after its approval by the EU Council and official publication.

Background: The European Commission does not intend to extend the regime of autonomous trade measures for Ukraine, which will remain in effect until 5 June. However, plans are in place to ensure a smooth transition to a new framework, where all terms of trade liberalisation will be outlined in a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

