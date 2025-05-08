Since start of Putin's "ceasefire", Russians have launched over 100 attacks along front line

The Russian forces have continued assault operations across the entire front line since the beginning of 8 May, with 117 combat clashes recorded so far.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 8 May

Details: The General Staff reported that Russian forces shelled border villages in Sumy Oblast from across the state border.

The highest number of combat clashes took place on the Pokrovsk front – 41 in total. On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched 17 assaults.

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks, and one more clash was ongoing at the time of reporting.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched three assaults; two each on the Siversk and Kramatorsk fronts; five on the Toretsk front; 19 on the Novopavlivka front; three on the Orikhiv front; and two on the Prydniprovske front.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks, as the General Staff reports.

Background:

The Russians said that the so-called three-day ceasefire, which Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin declared unilaterally, had come into effect at 00:00 on the night of 7-8 May.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that the Russian forces continued to attack along the entire front line on 8 May, thereby exposing the Kremlin’s "ceasefire" announcement as a farce.

