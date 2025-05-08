Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: Putin's "ceasefire" turned out to be farce, Russia attacks along entire front line

The Russian occupation forces have continued their attacks along the entire front line on 8 May, making their own statements about the "ceasefire" a farce.

Source: statement of Andrii Sybiha, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on X

Quote from Andrii Sybiha: "I just spoke with Ukraine's military command, who provided information about the frontline situation. Predictably, Putin's ‘Parade ceasefire’ proved to be a farce.

According to our military data, despite Putin's statements, Russian forces continue to attack across the entire frontline. From midnight to midday, Russia committed 734 ceasefire violations and 63 assault operations, 23 of which are still ongoing; 586 attacks on our troops' positions, 464 of which used heavy weapons; 176 strikes by FPV-drones; and 10 air strikes using 16 guided aerial bombs."

Details: Sybiha said that all information on the attacks will be provided to the United States, the EU and other international partners and organisations. He also reiterated that Ukraine is ready for at least a 30-day full ceasefire.

Background:

The Russians said that the so-called three-day ceasefire, which Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin declared unilaterally, had come into effect at 00:00 on the night of 7-8 May.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that no Russian drones had been spotted in the air since the start of the day on 8 May, but that the Russians had intensified tactical air attacks.

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that three women were injured in a Russian drone strike on a car in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 8 May.

One person was killed and two others were injured in a Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast on the night of 7-8 May.

