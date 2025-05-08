All Sections
EU to allocate €1 billion for purchase of Ukrainian-made weapons

Bohdan MiroshnychenkoThursday, 8 May 2025, 19:35
The European Union will allocate €1 billion to support Ukraine’s defence industry.

Source: EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas at a press conference in Warsaw following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, as reported by the Ukrinform news agency

Details: Kallas stated that the EU foreign ministers would travel to Ukraine (specifically to Lviv – ed.) the following day and would be ready to provide €1 billion for Ukraine’s defence industry, emphasising that this was very important for Ukraine. She added that the EU would also give final political approval for the creation of a tribunal for war crimes and the crime of aggression, stressing that there would be no impunity and that accountability would follow for the crimes committed, including by those who had actually started the war.

It is likely that this €1 billion will come from the profits of frozen Russian assets – a plan mentioned in April by EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová. In 2024, the EU allocated €400 million for the purchase of Ukrainian-produced weapons through this mechanism.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius said the EU could double its military aid to Ukraine in 2025 by placing large orders with Ukrainian arms factories, which produce weapons at half the cost of Western defence companies.

In total, Western partners have already funded Ukrainian weapons orders worth over US$1.5 billion.

