Trump calls for 30-day ceasefire after call with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump, following a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 8 May, has stated that talks with Ukraine and Russia are ongoing.

Source: Trump on his Truth Social

Quote: "The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions."

Details: Trump once again emphasised that "thousands of young soldiers are dying on a weekly basis, and everybody should want it to STOP".

He said that, as president, he remains committed to ensuring peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans, and that this will be a strong peace.

Quote: "This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment's notice if my services are needed."

Background:

Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Trump on 8 May, during which they welcomed the ratification of the economic partnership agreement by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

Zelenskyy separately noted that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire starting even today.

