Putin and Xi Jinping sign agreement to deepen strategic partnership between Russia and China

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping signed an agreement on Thursday 8 May to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Details: The agreement was signed in the Kremlin after talks between Putin and Xi Jinping, who had arrived in Moscow for an official visit.

In a speech following the talks with Xi, Putin stated that Russian-Chinese relations were self-sustaining and that both countries will continue to increase the proportion of their national currencies used in mutual settlements.

For reference: Xi Jinping and Putin have met dozens of times and signed a "no-limits partnership" in February 2022, less than three weeks before Putin sent his troops into Ukraine. China is Russia's largest trading partner and has provided Moscow with economic support, helping Russia cope with Western sanctions.

Background:

On the evening of 7 May, it was reported that Xi Jinping had arrived in Moscow to attend the 9 May parade.

During his visit to Moscow on 8 May, Xi expressed support for Russia, described Putin as an ally in building a new world order and confirmed their joint position on the war against Ukraine.

Chinese military personnel will take part in the parade on Red Square in Moscow on Victory Day. Putin said that the parade formation of Chinese military personnel would be the largest among all foreign military contingents. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

