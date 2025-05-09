All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin and Xi Jinping sign agreement to deepen strategic partnership between Russia and China

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 9 May 2025, 04:48
Putin and Xi Jinping sign agreement to deepen strategic partnership between Russia and China
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Photo: Getty Images

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping signed an agreement on Thursday 8 May to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Source: Reuters

Details: The agreement was signed in the Kremlin after talks between Putin and Xi Jinping, who had arrived in Moscow for an official visit.

Advertisement:

In a speech following the talks with Xi, Putin stated that Russian-Chinese relations were self-sustaining and that both countries will continue to increase the proportion of their national currencies used in mutual settlements.

For reference: Xi Jinping and Putin have met dozens of times and signed a "no-limits partnership" in February 2022, less than three weeks before Putin sent his troops into Ukraine. China is Russia's largest trading partner and has provided Moscow with economic support, helping Russia cope with Western sanctions.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On the evening of 7 May, it was reported that Xi Jinping had arrived in Moscow to attend the 9 May parade.
  • During his visit to Moscow on 8 May, Xi expressed support for Russia, described Putin as an ally in building a new world order and confirmed their joint position on the war against Ukraine.
  • Chinese military personnel will take part in the parade on Red Square in Moscow on Victory Day. Putin said that the parade formation of Chinese military personnel would be the largest among all foreign military contingents. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ChinaRussia
Advertisement:
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
Ukraine sees second day without Shahed drones, but Russia bombs Sumy even during Victory Day parade
Banner mocking Putin as "Putler" displayed at Estonia-Russia border on Russia's Victory Day
New German foreign minister arrives in Ukraine
Vance: Russia can't expect to be given territory it hasn't conquered yet
Zelenskyy: Trump confirms that he wants war to end
All News
China
Xi Jinping supports Putin's position on war against Ukraine
Putin asks Xi Jinping to build factories in Russia: China refrains for now
Chinese soldiers to march on Red Square at Victory Day parade
RECENT NEWS
16:54
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
16:31
Nordic countries invite Ukraine to expand partnership
16:28
Woman living alone on her street evacuated with 12 dogs from Sumy Oblast
16:11
EU to allocate €1bn from profits of Russian assets for arms orders from Ukrainian defence industry
16:07
EXPLAINERHow the "British Trump's" party won local elections and what it means
15:56
EU has plans B and C amid Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession, says EU diplomacy chief
14:59
Ukrainian and European diplomats reveal details of tribunal for Russian leadership
14:25
EU high representative hopes for decision from tribunal for Russian aggression in 2026
14:18
European diplomats issue joint statement in Lviv on Special Tribunal for Russian aggression
13:49
Macron after call with Trump: We are ready to act decisively if Russia does not cease fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: