All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Serbian president says he had "brotherly meeting" with Slovak PM in Moscow – photos

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukFriday, 9 May 2025, 09:07
Serbian president says he had brotherly meeting with Slovak PM in Moscow – photos
Vučić and Fico in Moscow on the evening of 8 May. Photo: Vučić on Facebook 

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Moscow on the evening of 8 May.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Vučić's post on Instagram

Quote: "A brotherly meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico tonight in Moscow. Serbs and Slovaks, brothers forever!"

Advertisement:

Details: The Serbian president also posted a video in which he shakes hands with Fico.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений Aleksandar Vučić (@buducnostsrbijeav)

European Pravda reiterated that the politicians arrived in the Russian capital to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Advertisement:

According to RTS, on the evening of 8 May, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner for leaders who had arrived in Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.] After dinner, Vučić said that he had had many warm meetings with leaders with whom he does not have the opportunity to communicate often.

He also added that on Friday, he will hold very important meetings with Putin, as well as with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The conversation with Putin will particularly focus on Russian gas.

Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of Srpska, was also present at the gala dinner.

Background:

  • Fico and Vučić were the only European guests at the level of state leaders at the celebrations in Moscow on Victory Day.
  • Fico arrived in Moscow on the evening of 8 May after the Baltic states banned his plane from crossing their airspace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

SerbiaSlovakiaRussia
Advertisement:
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
Ukraine sees second day without Shahed drones, but Russia bombs Sumy even during Victory Day parade
Banner mocking Putin as "Putler" displayed at Estonia-Russia border on Russia's Victory Day
New German foreign minister arrives in Ukraine
Vance: Russia can't expect to be given territory it hasn't conquered yet
Zelenskyy: Trump confirms that he wants war to end
All News
Serbia
Serbian president reaches Moscow, albeit not without trouble – photo
Serbian president not well enough to fly to Moscow for Victory Day, doctor says
Serbian president says he will go to Russia on 9 May because he promised Putin
RECENT NEWS
16:54
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
16:31
Nordic countries invite Ukraine to expand partnership
16:28
Woman living alone on her street evacuated with 12 dogs from Sumy Oblast
16:11
EU to allocate €1bn from profits of Russian assets for arms orders from Ukrainian defence industry
16:07
EXPLAINERHow the "British Trump's" party won local elections and what it means
15:56
EU has plans B and C amid Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession, says EU diplomacy chief
14:59
Ukrainian and European diplomats reveal details of tribunal for Russian leadership
14:25
EU high representative hopes for decision from tribunal for Russian aggression in 2026
14:18
European diplomats issue joint statement in Lviv on Special Tribunal for Russian aggression
13:49
Macron after call with Trump: We are ready to act decisively if Russia does not cease fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: