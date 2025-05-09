Vučić and Fico in Moscow on the evening of 8 May. Photo: Vučić on Facebook

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Moscow on the evening of 8 May.

Quote: "A brotherly meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico tonight in Moscow. Serbs and Slovaks, brothers forever!"

Details: The Serbian president also posted a video in which he shakes hands with Fico.

European Pravda reiterated that the politicians arrived in the Russian capital to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

According to RTS, on the evening of 8 May, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin hosted a dinner for leaders who had arrived in Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.] After dinner, Vučić said that he had had many warm meetings with leaders with whom he does not have the opportunity to communicate often.

He also added that on Friday, he will hold very important meetings with Putin, as well as with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The conversation with Putin will particularly focus on Russian gas.

Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of Srpska, was also present at the gala dinner.

Background:

Fico and Vučić were the only European guests at the level of state leaders at the celebrations in Moscow on Victory Day.

Fico arrived in Moscow on the evening of 8 May after the Baltic states banned his plane from crossing their airspace.

