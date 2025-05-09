Dutch prime minister says Russia may start another war in Europe in a few years

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof suggests that Russia may start a war against Northern European countries in a few years, so it is worth preparing for this.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Dutch public broadcaster NOS

Quote from Schoof: "In a few years, Russia could build up sufficient capabilities to potentially start another war, and it could easily be on the European continent."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that he "doesn't want to scare anyone" and there is no certainty about such a scenario, but it should be understood that it is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Schoof also believes that the Netherlands and other European allies should work seriously to prevent this.

Earlier, media reported on Russia's growing activity near the Finnish border, where, in particular, new railway lines have begun to be built.

Advertisement:

Background: The Baltic States and Finland have announced or already implemented withdrawal from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!