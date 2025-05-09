All Sections
European diplomats issue joint statement in Lviv on Special Tribunal for Russian aggression

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 9 May 2025, 14:18
European foreign ministers meeting in Lviv on 9 May have issued a joint statement welcoming the completion of technical work on draft legal instruments required to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine within the Council of Europe.

Source: the joint statement, seen by European Pravda

Details: The ministers reaffirmed the critical importance of the Special Tribunal in ensuring justice by holding to account those most responsible for this grave international crime committed against Ukraine.

They stressed that once established, the Special Tribunal will conduct its proceedings in full accordance with international law and human rights, as set out in its statute.

The ministers reaffirmed their ongoing commitment to the establishment of the Special Tribunal within the Council of Europe, its prompt commencement and support for its effective operation.

They have urged other states and international organisations to actively contribute to the work of the Special Tribunal.

The ministers noted that they look forward to the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Luxembourg on 13-14 May 2025, which will mark the next step towards formalising the establishment of the Special Tribunal within the Council of Europe.

Background:

  • European Pravda reported that there are expectations that the tribunal could begin its work next year.
  • Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, expressed hope that the tribunal would issue a decision on aggression by 2026.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

