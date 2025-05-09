All Sections
EU has plans B and C amid Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession, says EU diplomacy chief

Serhiy Sydorenko, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 9 May 2025, 15:56
Kaja Kallas. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that the EU understands what to do if the Hungarian veto on Ukraine's accession is not overcome.

Source: Kallas in a comment to European Pravda journalists in Lviv

Details: Kallas emphasised that the EU firmly believes that bilateral issues should not hinder Ukraine's accession and that European institutions are preparing for a possible blockade.

She stated that the EU does have plans B and C, although plan A — securing unanimous support — remains the priority. Kallas noted that the EU is in ongoing dialogue with Hungary regarding the lifting of the veto. She added that Ukraine and the EU each had their respective tasks to complete, stressing that engagement with the Hungarian government is continuing.

If no compromise can be found, the EU is ready to act.

Kallas stated that the EU is working on a plan B in case plan A fails. However, she refrained from disclosing any details, emphasising that the process was still underway.

The EU’s chief diplomat noted that the accession process, referred to as the reunification process, is essential not only for Ukraine but also for the European Union.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Ukrainian government criticised the EU's treatment of Ukraine's progress as unfair.
  • Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has complained that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to change the Hungarian government.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

