Ukrainian partisans disrupt Russian logistics in occupied Donetsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 05:30
Ukrainian partisans disrupt Russian logistics in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Partisan attack. Photo: ATESH

The Ukrainian ATESH partisan movement stated they had disrupted a Russian logistics route by disabling a relay cabinet on the newly built Volnovakha–Mariupol railway in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Source: ATESH on Telegram

Details: ATESH stated that this railway section is a critical part of the Taganrog–Mariupol line, constructed by Russian forces to transport fuel, equipment and ammunition to the front, bypassing Crimea.

The line enables faster and less risky deliveries from Rostov-on-Don (Russia) for the Russian occupying forces, according to the group.

Quote from Atesh: "Damage to infrastructure in this area will disorganise supplies and increase the vulnerability of the occupying forces."

Donetsk Oblastoccupationpartisans
