Sweden tightens maritime controls to target Russian shadow fleet

The Swedish government has introduced regulations to enhance insurance checks on foreign vessels to counter Russia’s shadow fleet.

Source: a statement of the Swedish government, as quoted by AP News and reported by European Pravda

Details: Effective from 1 July 2025, the Swedish Coast Guard and Maritime Administration can request insurance details from vessels transiting Sweden’s territorial waters or economic zone, beyond those entering ports.

"We are seeing more and more problematic events in the Baltic Sea and this requires us not only to hope for the best, but also to plan for the worst," said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Russia’s shadow fleet transports oil, gas and reportedly stolen Ukrainian grain, evading Western sanctions.

Background: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on 21 May that a Russian shadow fleet vessel had carried out suspicious manoeuvres near a power cable connecting Poland and Sweden. Polish forces intervened in the incident.

