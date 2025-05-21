All Sections
Polish PM says Russian shadow fleet tanker conducted suspicious manoeuvres near Poland-Sweden power cable

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 21 May 2025, 14:30
Russian tanker. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on 21 May that a Russian shadow fleet vessel had carried out suspicious manoeuvres near a power cable connecting Poland and Sweden. Polish forces intervened in the incident.

Source: Tusk on Х (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk said that a Russian vessel from the shadow fleet that is subject to sanctions carried out suspicious manoeuvres near a power cable connecting Poland and Sweden.

He noted that Polish forces intervened in the incident, and the Russian vessel sailed to one of the Russian ports.

Background:

  • A few days ago, the Estonian Navy attempted to stop the tanker Jaguar, which was passing through international waters in the Gulf of Finland towards the port of Primorsk. The vessel is believed to belong to the Russian shadow fleet.
  • According to available information, the tanker's crew refused to comply with the Estonian border guards' instructions, and the vessel left Estonian territorial waters.
  • In response to the actions of Estonian forces, Russia sent a fighter jet, which, according to Estonia, violated the country's airspace.
  • Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the incident indicates that Russia is ready to defend its shadow fleet.

