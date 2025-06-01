All Sections
Russia investigates bridge explosions in Bryansk and Kursk as terrorist attacks – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 11:36
Russia investigates bridge explosions in Bryansk and Kursk as terrorist attacks – photo
Derailed train. Photo: Russian Investigative Committee

Two bridges in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk oblasts collapsed overnight on 31 May due to explosions, with investigations underway into what Russia’s Investigative Committee has called terrorist attacks.

Source: Meduza, citing the Russian Investigative Committee

Quote: "These events are classified as acts of terrorism," the committee stated.

Unverified reports suggest an improvised explosive device may have been placed within the Kursk bridge’s structure.

The Kursk incident occurred around 02:21 Moscow time (00:21 BST), derailing the locomotive of a freight train and three wagons, with no fatalities reported due to the train’s low speed.

 
Derailed train
Photo: Russian Investigative Committee

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

