Russia investigates bridge explosions in Bryansk and Kursk as terrorist attacks – photo
Sunday, 1 June 2025, 11:36
Two bridges in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk oblasts collapsed overnight on 31 May due to explosions, with investigations underway into what Russia’s Investigative Committee has called terrorist attacks.
Source: Meduza, citing the Russian Investigative Committee
Quote: "These events are classified as acts of terrorism," the committee stated.
Unverified reports suggest an improvised explosive device may have been placed within the Kursk bridge’s structure.
The Kursk incident occurred around 02:21 Moscow time (00:21 BST), derailing the locomotive of a freight train and three wagons, with no fatalities reported due to the train’s low speed.
Background
- A road bridge in Bryansk Oblast collapsed onto a railway at 22:50 Moscow time (20:50 BST) on 31 May 2025, derailing a passenger train en route from Klimov to Moscow, killing 7 people and injuring about 70.
- Hours later, a railway bridge collapsed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, derailing a freight train.
