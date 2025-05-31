All Sections
Russia intensifies offensive on Zaporizhzhia front and puts pressure on Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 31 May 2025, 12:32
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said in his report for May that the Russian army has become significantly more active on the Zaporizhzhia front and has focused its efforts on Sumy Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from Syrskyi: "The defence forces continue to hold back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on it. The enemy has focused its main efforts on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts and the areas bordering the Russian Federation in Sumy Oblast.

It has become significantly more active on the Zaporizhzhia front, where it is conducting active offensive operations…

... We also defeat the enemy and its defence potential in the deep rear. Thus, using the means of DeepStrike, we struck 58 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation in May, destroying military facilities and undermining the capabilities of the aggressor's defence industrial base. Among the targets were explosives production facilities and attack UAVs."

Details: Syrskyi stated that the operation on the Kursk front is ongoing. However, the commander-in-chief stressed that the Russians have an advantage in the use of fibre-optic drones. 

Background: Given the constant threat to the lives of civilians due to attacks, on 31 May, the local authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of residents from 11 more settlements in the Sumy district.

