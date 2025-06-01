Oil tanker bound for Russia runs aground off Swedish coast

The Swedish Coast Guard is inspecting the Panama-flagged vessel Meshka that has run aground off the Swedish coast while en route to the Russian port of Vysotsk.

Source: Swedish public service TV company SVT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Meshka ran aground near the Swedish port city of Landskrona on Saturday after receiving a warning that it was off course and approaching the shore.

Advertisement:

On the same day, the Swedish Coast Guard questioned all 24 crew members. None were found to be under the influence of alcohol, and during interrogation, the crew claimed they reacted to the warning too late.

Swedish authorities have launched an investigation into possible negligence in maritime navigation, and one crew member was served with a notice of suspicion.

The Meshka, sailing under the flag of Panama, was headed to the Russian city of Vysotsk near the Finnish border, carrying approximately 938,000 litres of oil.

No oil leaks have been detected so far, and the Swedish Coast Guard continues to monitor the situation.

Background: The incident comes shortly after the Swedish government adopted a new regulation aimed at tightening insurance checks on foreign vessels, part of a broader effort to strengthen control over Russia’s shadow fleet.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!