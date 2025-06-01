Corrected at 19:12. The headline and the first three paragraphs of the article have been revised due to changes in the source article, and a fourth paragraph has been added.

Axios has reported that Ukraine did not inform the United States in advance of its Security Service (SSU) operation that resulted in the destruction of dozens of Russian aircraft.

Source: Axios, citing an anonymous Ukrainian official; European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian official, speaking to Axios on condition of anonymity, said that Ukraine had not informed the administration of US President Donald Trump in advance of the planned attack on Russian airfields.

This was also confirmed by CBS News sources within Trump’s administration, while the TV channel added that the White House declined to comment officially.

Background:

On 1 June, Russia was hit by a series of strikes on at least four airfields.

Sources told Ukrainska Pravda this was an SSU special operation that resulted in damage to approximately 40 aircraft, particularly strategic bombers.

An Ukrainska Pravda source within the SSU said that this operation had been in preparation for over a year and a half.

As part of the operation, the Ukrainian special service first smuggled first-person view drones into Russia, followed later by mobile wooden crates used to conceal the drones.

"At the right moment, the roofs of the crates were remotely opened and the drones flew out to target Russian bombers," the source stated.

The strikes on Russian aircraft have taken place shortly before the Ukraine-Russia negotiations scheduled for 2 June in Istanbul.

