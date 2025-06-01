All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine did not inform US of large-scale attack on Russian airfields in advance, says Axios

Oleh Pavliuk, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 1 June 2025, 19:12
Ukraine did not inform US of large-scale attack on Russian airfields in advance, says Axios

Corrected at 19:12. The headline and the first three paragraphs of the article have been revised due to changes in the source article, and a fourth paragraph has been added.

Axios has reported that Ukraine did not inform the United States in advance of its Security Service (SSU) operation that resulted in the destruction of dozens of Russian aircraft.

Source: Axios, citing an anonymous Ukrainian official; European Pravda

Advertisement:

Details: The Ukrainian official, speaking to Axios on condition of anonymity, said that Ukraine had not informed the administration of US President Donald Trump in advance of the planned attack on Russian airfields.

This was also confirmed by CBS News sources within Trump’s administration, while the TV channel added that the White House declined to comment officially.

Background:

  • On 1 June, Russia was hit by a series of strikes on at least four airfields.
  • Sources told Ukrainska Pravda this was an SSU special operation that resulted in damage to approximately 40 aircraft, particularly strategic bombers.
  • An Ukrainska Pravda source within the SSU said that this operation had been in preparation for over a year and a half.
  • As part of the operation, the Ukrainian special service first smuggled first-person view drones into Russia, followed later by mobile wooden crates used to conceal the drones.
  • "At the right moment, the roofs of the crates were remotely opened and the drones flew out to target Russian bombers," the source stated.
  • The strikes on Russian aircraft have taken place shortly before the Ukraine-Russia negotiations scheduled for 2 June in Istanbul.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aircraftState Security Service of UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Over one-third of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers were hit in airfield drone strikes, Ukraine's Security Service reports
Zelenskyy changes composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander resigns
Ukraine's Pavutyna operation: 18 months in planning, 41 Russian bombers hit – photos
Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's participation in Istanbul talks with Russia
Ukrainian Svitolina stuns world number four to reach Roland Garros quarter finals
All News
aircraft
Russian Defence Ministry confirms drone attacks on five military airfields
Ukraine's Pavutyna operation: 18 months in planning, 41 Russian bombers hit – photos
Ukrainian drones launched from lorries target Russian airfields, reports claim – videos
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing four
20:15
Norwegian foreign minister on strikes on Russian airfields: Ukraine has every right to respond
19:56
Over one-third of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers were hit in airfield drone strikes, Ukraine's Security Service reports
19:49
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina defeats world No. 4 to reach French Open quarter finals
19:12
correctedUkraine did not inform US of large-scale attack on Russian airfields in advance, says Axios
18:44
Two children injured after Russians drop explosive on car in Kherson Oblast
18:37
Russian Defence Ministry confirms drone attacks on five military airfields
18:15
Zelenskyy changes composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
17:57
Turkish news agency reveals time and place of Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
17:20
One of bridges blown up in Russia was demolished due to irreparable damage
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: