Russian Defence Ministry confirms drone attacks on five military airfields

Russia's Defence Ministry has confirmed that first-person view (FPV) drones were used to attack military airfields in five regions, blaming the "Kyiv regime" for the strikes.

Source: a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The airfields targeted in the attack were located in Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur oblasts.

Advertisement:

The defence ministry claimed that drone attacks on the airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur oblasts had been repelled.

However, the Russians noted that the drones caused fires that damaged several aircraft. The fires are said to have been extinguished, with no casualties among personnel or civilians.

The defence ministry also claimed that several individuals involved in the "terrorist attack" had been detained, although no further details regarding their identities or affiliations were provided.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!