All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian Defence Ministry confirms drone attacks on five military airfields

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 1 June 2025, 18:37
Russian Defence Ministry confirms drone attacks on five military airfields
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia's Defence Ministry has confirmed that first-person view (FPV) drones were used to attack military airfields in five regions, blaming the "Kyiv regime" for the strikes.

Source: a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The airfields targeted in the attack were located in Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur oblasts.

Advertisement:

The defence ministry claimed that drone attacks on the airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur oblasts had been repelled.

However, the Russians noted that the drones caused fires that damaged several aircraft. The fires are said to have been extinguished, with no casualties among personnel or civilians.

The defence ministry also claimed that several individuals involved in the "terrorist attack" had been detained, although no further details regarding their identities or affiliations were provided.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian waraircraftState Security Service of UkraineRussia
Advertisement:
Over one-third of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers were hit in airfield drone strikes, Ukraine's Security Service reports
Zelenskyy changes composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander resigns
Ukraine's Pavutyna operation: 18 months in planning, 41 Russian bombers hit – photos
Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's participation in Istanbul talks with Russia
Ukrainian Svitolina stuns world number four to reach Roland Garros quarter finals
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukraine informed US of large-scale attack on Russian airfields in advance, says Axios
Ukraine to present peace roadmap at Istanbul talks – Reuters
Cat saved after two days under rubble in Donetsk Oblast's Bilozerka
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing four
20:15
Norwegian foreign minister on strikes on Russian airfields: Ukraine has every right to respond
19:56
Over one-third of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers were hit in airfield drone strikes, Ukraine's Security Service reports
19:49
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina defeats world No. 4 to reach French Open quarter finals
19:12
correctedUkraine did not inform US of large-scale attack on Russian airfields in advance, says Axios
18:44
Two children injured after Russians drop explosive on car in Kherson Oblast
18:37
Russian Defence Ministry confirms drone attacks on five military airfields
18:15
Zelenskyy changes composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
17:57
Turkish news agency reveals time and place of Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
17:20
One of bridges blown up in Russia was demolished due to irreparable damage
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: