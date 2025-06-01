Russian Defence Ministry confirms drone attacks on five military airfields
Russia's Defence Ministry has confirmed that first-person view (FPV) drones were used to attack military airfields in five regions, blaming the "Kyiv regime" for the strikes.
Source: a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry
Details: The airfields targeted in the attack were located in Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur oblasts.
The defence ministry claimed that drone attacks on the airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur oblasts had been repelled.
However, the Russians noted that the drones caused fires that damaged several aircraft. The fires are said to have been extinguished, with no casualties among personnel or civilians.
The defence ministry also claimed that several individuals involved in the "terrorist attack" had been detained, although no further details regarding their identities or affiliations were provided.
Background:
- On the afternoon of 1 June, multiple Russian strategic bombers caught fire after Ukraine’s Security Service launched drone strikes on Russian airfields, with early estimates suggesting that 40 aircraft were damaged.
- Russian news agencies and propagandists later claimed that the drones had been launched from lorries parked at a petrol station.
- A special operation by Ukraine's Security Service, codenamed Pavutyna (Web), which struck 41 Russian strategic aircraft, was later revealed to have taken over 18 months to prepare.
